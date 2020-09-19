The former Pimlico and Providence Place is now Honestone Street car park after the two rows of houses there were demolished during the 1960s ‘slum clearances’.

Historian and current Bideford mayor Peter Christie has been researching the area and commissioned the information plaque, which will be installed near the car park entrance.

He said: “Bideford escaped the worst of the 1960s ‘slum clearances’ but one area did disappear - the two rows of houses known as Pimlico and Providence Place between the High Street and Honestone Street.

“On discovering this piece of history I was compelled to commission this plaque to record the presence and appearance of the houses.”

Pimlico was built from 1836, with Providence soon after.

In the 1950s the Methodist Church, which owned Pimlico Place, offered it to the town council for £500 but councillors refused and eight years later the houses were condemned and demolished.