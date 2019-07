Kai Clements in custody this morning, has been evading local police but thanks to the public we caught up with him yesterday. We really appreciate the help we receive from our community and they came up trumps again yesterday — Shaun Kenneally (@inspkenneally) July 19, 2019

Police appealed for information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Kai Clements on Thursday (July 18) after extensive efforts to locate him around Bideford.

An update from the police later that day confirmed he had been found and was in custody.

Torridge sector inspector Shaun Kenneally thanked the members of the public who had come forward with information.

He said in a tweet: "Kai Clements in custody this morning, has been evading local police but thanks to the public we caught up with him yesterday.

"We really appreciate the help we receive from our community and they came up trumps again yesterday."