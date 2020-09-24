Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The town’s celebrations traditionally attract thousands of revellers in colourful costumes, with funfair rides, live music and entertainment on the Quay, as well as midnight fireworks to ring in the new year.

Organisers Out of This World Events had been making preparations to ensure the celebrations could be made Covid safe, and were looking at making it a ticketed event.

However, with the Government introducing a 10pm closing time for pubs and restaurants and a warning the restrictions could be in place for six months, the decision has been made to cancel the New Year’s Eve event.

A statement from Out of This World Events said: “Sadly due to the new restrictions, the New Year’s Eve event on the Quay will not go ahead this year.

“We were hard at work making the event Covid safe but sadly the 10pm curfew has put paid to any further plans.

“We hope you all remain safe and well in these difficult times and we hope that 2021 brings happier times for us all.”