Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

There were hundreds of creative costumes on show for the evening's celebrations, from Elvis impersonators and The A-Team to Star Wars and pirates.

There was family entertainment throughout the day in the Pannier Market before an evening of entertainment on The Quay.

The Voice FM hosts Hopps and Chapple kept the crowds entertained on stage, joined by Della and Phatdog.

There was also live music from 9 Yards and The Rasscals in the run-up to midnight.

The Rasscals performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Rasscals performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs

After the big countdown, there were traditional bagpipes from Bideford Pipe Band before a fantastic firework display over the river, with crowds swelling on the Quay and bridge to see in the new decade.

Scroll down for more photos from the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bideford.

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

9 Yards performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs 9 Yards performing on stage in Bideford on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

There was plenty of fun for the kids, with Magical Moments in Bideford Pannier Market on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs There was plenty of fun for the kids, with Magical Moments in Bideford Pannier Market on New Year's Eve. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs Celebrations in Bideford for New Year's Eve 2019-20. Picture: Graham Hobbs