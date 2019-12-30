The celebrations begin at noon on Tuesday, December 31, with Magical Moments in Bideford Pannier Market.

The free children's party runs from midday until 5pm, and there will be all sorts of family fun, with magicial entertainment from Ozzy D, as well as appearances from Captain Coconut and Bubble Man.

There will be party games and music by Phatdog, as well as Rob Pudner, from Entertainingly Different.

Events will also include face painting, pottery, bouncy castles, a visit from Exmoor Zoo and burgers and refreshments.

The Quay celebrations run from midday until 1am, with funfair rides from midday before live music and entertainment on stage from 8pm.

Live music comes from 9 Yards and The Rasscals and Hopps, Chapple and Della will be hosting the stage and the countdown to midnight, with tunes from Phatdog.

Bideford Pipe Band will be playing after midnight before a firework display.

This year's fireworks will be set off from a different location this year. It comes after a petition with more than 7,500 signatures prompted Torridge District Council to prohibit firework displays from council land at the East-the-Water wharves near the riverside.

Organisers Out of This World Events say they will be seen best from the bridge or near the stage.