The Greatest Showman-themed celebrations will begin at noon on Monday, December 31, with Magical Moments in Bideford Pannier Market.

There will be all sorts of family fun, with magicial entertainment from Ozzy D, as well as appearances from Captain Coconut and Bubble Man.

There will be party games and music by Phatdog, as well as Rob Pudner, from Entertainingly Different.

Events will also include face painting, pottery, bouncy castles, a visit from Exmoor Zoo and burgers and refreshments.

There will also be celebrations on Bideford Quay, starting at 2pm and running until 2am, with live music until the big countdown to midnight.

This will be followed by bagpipes, and then fireworks over the river, put on by Sonic Fireworks.

Those playing on the stage include Brave The Elements, Della, The Rasscals, The Verbals and Yazzy.