Colourful costumes for Bideford's New Year's Eve celebrations. Picture: Graham Hobbs Colourful costumes for Bideford's New Year's Eve celebrations. Picture: Graham Hobbs

From Lego men and Ninja Turtles to pirates and astronauts, there were plenty of creative outfits.

Throughout the day there was family entertainment in the Pannier Market, as well as live music on the Quay.

The music continued throughout the afternoon and evening until the big countdown to midnight.

This was followed by bagpipes and a spectacular fireworks display over the river.

Scroll down for more photos from the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bideford.

