Little George Barlow was in North Devon District Hospital and in urgent need of treatment at a specialist hospital.

It took TCAA just 26 minutes to fly him to the specialist cardiac unit at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital from Barnstaple.

George was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Mitral Regurgitation - the muscles and valve in his heart are weak and without medication he can't pump blood around his body.

He will have to take drugs for the rest of his life to manage his condition but he is now thriving and at 23 months old has just started crawling and saying his first words - one of which was "mumma".

And now his mum Janita is organising a sale of pre-loved toys, clothes and books in Abbotsham next month to give something back.

She said: "The idea came about as I have an attic full of my boys' old clothes, toys and books that I had intended to sell on.

"I just thought it would be nice to combine that with raising some money for the Children's Air Ambulance.

"We will always be eternally grateful for the air ambulance helping George in his hour of need and we want to give something back to the charity.

"You never know what is around the corner for your children as we found out with George.

"Without the amazing service provided by the Children's Air Ambulance some youngsters might not get the lifesaving care they need quickly enough - and that doesn't bear thinking about."

The sale is being held on Saturday, June 8, from 9am to noon at Abbotsham Village Hall. Entry is free.

For more details or to book a table (for £5) please email: janitabarlow@ymail.com

Anyone wishing to find out more about the lifesaving work of the charity can call 0300 3045 999 or visit www.childrensairambulance.org.uk