Little George Barlow was in North Devon District Hospital and in urgent need of treatment at a specialist hospital. It took TCAA just 26 minutes to fly him to the specialist cardiac unit at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital from Barnstaple. George was diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Mitral Regurgitation - the muscles and valve in his heart are weak and without medication he can't pump blood around his body. He will have to take drugs for the rest of his life to manage his condition but he is now thriving and at 23 months old has just started crawling and saying his first words - one of which was