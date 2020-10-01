Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) confirmed the MIU at Bideford Hospital would reopen from Monday, October 5.

Both Bideford and Ilfracombe’s MIUs were closed at the end of March at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with staff redeployed to North Devon District Hospital.

While the Bideford unit is set to open six months later, NDHT said it is still working on plans to reopen the MIU at the Tyrrell Hospital in Ilfracombe.

A statement from NDHT said: “Both Bideford and Ilfracombe MIUs closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, so that our highly skilled MIU staff could be redeployed to the Emergency Department at North Devon District Hospital.

“Bideford is our busiest MIU and we know that this news will be warmly received by our community.

“We are working on plans to reopen Ilfracombe MIU and will issue further updates when we have them.”