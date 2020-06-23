The centre has been very grateful for the support and understanding shown by patients during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Staff are particularly grateful to all those who have made team scrubs, scrub bags, face masks, knitted mask ties and cakes.

Senior partner Dr Glenys Knight said: “Our patients have risen to the occasion in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many people have reached out to us asking how they can thank and support our staff. We are grateful for this compassion and kindness. Over the last 12 weeks so many of our patients have shown Bideford Medical Centre’s GPs, nurses and staff an abundance of love, gratitude and support. It means more than you know.”

Practice manager Caroline Sanford-Wood added: “Patient care is our first priority and we are trying our best to quickly find ways to deliver that care while still ensuring the safety of our staff and patients.

“Our staff have and are working tirelessly to ensure that patients are safe and cared for while simultaneously anticipating and preparing for what’s next. The fact that patients are willing to recognise, understand and support us as we try to juggle all that is demanded is humbling.”