The community hub opens in February at Bideford Hospital and will provide women with a local centre where they can access different aspects of their maternity care, including antenatal care and education and postnatal care.

It is the first in a series of hubs that Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust plans to open across the region.

They will offer women professional, personalised and kind maternity services, with a small team of midwives providing continuity of care throughout the pregnancy, birth and postnatally.

Joanne Hayward, head of midwifery at the trust, said: "We're so excited for the opening of our first community hub next month. The hub will ensure women have easy and convenient access to information so they can make decisions about their care. They'll be able to access support that is centred around their individual needs and circumstances.

"We want to ensure the hub is a welcoming environment for everyone. If you are a local mum or mum-to-be, we'd love to hear from you about what you think would make the hub comfortable and welcoming."

If you have any ideas for the new community hub, please contact Joanne Hayward, head of midwifery, at ndht.contactus@nhs.net.