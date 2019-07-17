Kurtis Lancaster is unable to keep food or liquid down and is unable to maintain the potassium levels his body needs. The 23-year-old has been unable to get a diagnosis for his condition, despite 'hundreds' of hospital admissions and medical tests. Kurtis now weighs just four-and-a-half stone, having lost six stone since the illness started in April 2017. In February last year Kurtis's potassium dropped so low his partner Michelle had to give him CPR. He has been admitted to intensive care multiple times - most recently earlier this month - requires regular top-ups of potassium, and is at risk of heart failure. Speaking to the Gazette, Kurtis said he is unable to pick up his one-year-old daughter for fear of dropping her.