Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton

Published: 11:24 AM July 20, 2021

A 58-year-old man has died following a crash on the Link Road near South Molton yesterday (July 19).

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the B3226, near the North Aller roundabout, near South Molton, at around 1.40pm, on Monday, July 19.

The 58-year-old male driver of a silver Hyundai Ix35 car, who was from the Bideford area, was pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Local officers and officers from the Road Policing Team attended and the road was closed while an examination of the scene was carried out. The road was reopened at around 5.30pm.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage which may have captured either vehicle prior to the collision that could help the police with their enquiries.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0496 of Monday, July 19.