News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:24 AM July 20, 2021   
File picture of a police officer

File picture of a police officer - Credit: LDRS

A 58-year-old man has died following a crash on the Link Road near South Molton yesterday (July 19).  

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the B3226, near the North Aller roundabout, near South Molton, at around 1.40pm, on Monday, July 19.

The 58-year-old male driver of a silver Hyundai Ix35 car, who was from the Bideford area, was pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Local officers and officers from the Road Policing Team attended and the road was closed while an examination of the scene was carried out. The road was reopened at around 5.30pm.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage which may have captured either vehicle prior to the collision that could help the police with their enquiries.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0496 of Monday, July 19.

Most Read

  1. 1 A361: Crash involving car and lorry blocks Link Road near South Molton
  2. 2 Holidaymaker jailed for biting policeman in Combe Martin caravan park affray
  3. 3 Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton
  1. 4 Ilfracombe Birdman event is back for 2021
  2. 5 New shop to open at Affinity Devon near Bideford
  3. 6 Northam widow was found half under her bed by carer
  4. 7 Carer accused of killing widow visited her home after being told to stay away
  5. 8 North Devon writer announces book signing dates
  6. 9 £2.5 million affordable homes boost for Barnstaple
  7. 10 North Devon Biosphere launches Nature Recovery Declaration
South Molton News
Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The scene at JH Taylor Drive in Northam where an elderly woman was declared dead, launching a murder enquiry

Alleged murderer's bloody fingerprint found on pensioner's bed

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Carer accused of murdering Northam pensioner who accused him of theft

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Ilfracombe landlord became a drug dealer after lockdown ruined his business

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Anyone who sees Harris is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999

WANTED: Police search for Barnstaple man Luke Harris

Joseph Bulmer

person