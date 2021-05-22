Bideford man dies in hospital - police appeal for help identifying him

Published: 5:21 PM May 22, 2021

Police have issued an appeal for help to identify a man who was found injured in the Bideford area and later died in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted by the ambulance service after the unknown casualty was found at a rural address on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 19.

The man was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday, May 20.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and police are working to confirm his identity.

The late man is described as a white male, aged in his 40s or 50s, 5ft 7in tall, of average build, with grey facial hair and short, scruffy brown/grey hair.

Anyone with information which could help identify him is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 508 of 19/05/2021.