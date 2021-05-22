Bideford man dies in hospital - police appeal for help identifying him
- Credit: Supplied
Police have issued an appeal for help to identify a man who was found injured in the Bideford area and later died in hospital.
Devon and Cornwall Police were contacted by the ambulance service after the unknown casualty was found at a rural address on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 19.
The man was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday, May 20.
His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and police are working to confirm his identity.
The late man is described as a white male, aged in his 40s or 50s, 5ft 7in tall, of average build, with grey facial hair and short, scruffy brown/grey hair.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information which could help identify him is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 508 of 19/05/2021.
Most Read
- 1 Housing plans unveiled for Barnstaple's Laceworks factory
- 2 Part of play park needed for access road to new Barnstaple housing
- 3 Bideford man dies in hospital - police appeal for help identifying him
- 4 Ilfracombe southern expansion 347 new homes plan approved
- 5 Proposals for new crossing on Station Road in Barnstaple
- 6 Peeping Tom left girl swimmer scared to use changing room
- 7 Brian Greenslade 'was protected by position of power', jury told
- 8 Brian Greenslade's wife says she was horrified by sex assault claims
- 9 £6.5 million investment in Barnstaple Town Centre confirmed
- 10 Barnstaple pub given £100,000 facelift ready end of lockdown