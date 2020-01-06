Police were called at 8.35pm on Saturday (January 4) to reports of an incident outside a property.

The windscreen had been smashed and all four tyres slashed on a car parked in Rowe Close.

A police spokesman said: "Two men were located nearby and confronted by a relative of the vehicle's owner.

"The pair threatened the man with a machete and crowbar. They then left on foot."

Armed response and local officers attended and enquiries led to an address in Geneva Place.

A 30-year-old man from Bideford was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a blade and criminal damage. He has been released on bail until January 31 for further enquiries to be made.

Police have said a male suspect remains outstanding and enquires continue in an effort to locate him.