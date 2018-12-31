The Bideford landslide which happened in 2012 has finally been repaired. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford landslide which happened in 2012 has finally been repaired. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Devon County Council (DCC) workmen began clearing the road at Chudleigh Fort in September 2018.

The landslide occurred on November 22, 2012, and the road has been closed ever since.

But pictures taken by Bideford photographer Graham Hobbs show the road has now been completely cleared and the bank made safe.

The 20 tonnes of earth which came crashing down have now been removed and the slope has been regraded with rock netting installed.

A new masonry parapet wall and timber fence has also been constructed at the top of the slope.

The road closure caused some contention, and was blasted by Bideford town councillors as ‘disgusting’ back in 2013, when it had only been closed for 13 months.

It is understood discussions between DCC and the land owner were the reason for the delay.