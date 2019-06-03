The community and resources committee of Torridge District Council is being recommended on Monday (June 10) to approve in principle the use a dedicated area in the cemetery for those of Islamic faith. It follows the council's cemetery team having received an enquiry by the family of an elderly member of the Islamic community as to what arrangements the council has in place to accommodate Muslim burials in the district. No formal application for a grave space has been made, but the council currently has no clear provision. Councillors will be told that arrangements do need to be considered and agreed to enable the cemetery team to respond to future requests in a clear and culturally appropriate manner. The nearest cemetery that can accommodate Islamic burials is in Exeter, according to a report to the council. It says the only requirement of the family who had the request at this stage is the stipulation the grave must be excavated so the deceased can be laid to rest facing Mecca. The report of Steve Hearse, the strategic manager for resources for TDC, said: