Sophie and Lola Sussex with stylist Simon Bishop after having their hair cut for charity. Picture: Graham Hobbs Sophie and Lola Sussex with stylist Simon Bishop after having their hair cut for charity. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Sophie and Lola Sussex, aged 12 and seven, had their long hair cut at The River Rooms in Bideford on Thursday, August 29, raising £354.50 for North Devon Hospice.

Their locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs of real hair for children who have undergone cancer treatment.

The hair cuts were carried out free of charge by the River Rooms owner Simon Bishop.

The girls' mum Charlotte Dymond said Lola wanted to support the LPT because everyone said how healthy her hair was and she wanted to share that with a child who was less fortunate.

Sophie had her hair cut for the charity three years ago and now both girls have pledged to have another cut in three more years.

Both were keen to support the hospice for the help it had given their late nan and granddad, Jean and Inky Prouse.