Imogen Babb, eight, from Bideford, crosses the finish line of her 10km run outside her grandparents' house on the day they finished shielding.

Imogen Babb, aged eight, did the ‘virtual run’ on local roads during lockdown, with part of the proceeds going to Children’s Hospice South West.

She also wanted to arrange something special for her school friends when they return to St Margaret’s School at Northam, so some of the £615 raised so far will be spent on a celebration event when things are closer to normal.

Mum Su said: “She would normally run the junior parkrun of two km on a Sunday which was the farthest she had ever run but during lockdown she started running with me.

“We chose August 1 to do it as this was the day her grandparents would finish shielding and could support her having been in shielding since March. So crossing the finish line at their house was extra special.”

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/su-babb .