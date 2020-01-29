Torridge District Council and Onion Collective, a community-centred social enterprise is holding the event at Bideford Arts Centre between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Onion Collective is working with Torridge District Council on a large funding application to the Future High Streets Fund.

It is carrying out a series of workshops on behalf of TDC to support the application and make sure that it is understood what the community wants.

The open session is to explore challenges and opportunities in Bideford, to imagine what a strong future for the town would look like and how the Future High Streets Fund can be used as a catalyst to address some of the social and economic justice issues the town faces.

Naomi Griffith of Onion Collective said: "We believe that every community has the ideas, talent, solutions and energy to create a stronger future for itself and we want to hear from you what your ideas are to re-imagine Bideford."

Torridge District Councillor Bob Hicks added: "We're excited to have made the shortlist of 100 towns that might benefit from the future high street funding.

"Our job now is to produce a plan to capture everything we want to see for the town and of course that starts with the people of Bideford and the surrounding areas."

Onion Collective is also gathering views online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BidefordFHSF. If you would like more information about the project email info@onioncollective.co.uk .