Torridge District Council's community and resources committee voted to prohibit firework displays from the council's land at the East-the-Water wharves when it met on Monday morning (June 10) to protect starlings roosting under the bridge. Pollyfield, Torridge Bridge and a river barge were noted as possible alternative locations for future firework displays. The decision comes after a petition, now signed by more than 7,150 people, calling for an end to the 'cruel' firework displays at New Year and Christmas light switch-ons, was brought before the district council in April. The petition also called for the council to refuse licensing any inappropriate displays and reduce the noise level to cause minimum distress to wildlife, pets and pet owners. Petitioner Rob Durrant said the council's decision on Monday did not go far enough.