Vicky Morton is also the first female engineer at Whiteland Engineering and has just won the First Year Mechanical Apprentice Award from North Devon's Group Training and Development Ltd.

The 20-year-old studied A-levels before joining the company and has since gained experience in the turning, milling and inspection sections within the business.

She will complete her apprenticeship in another two years and said: "I'm excited for my future now and I hope my example helps others contemplating a career in engineering to follow in my footsteps."

Managing director Neil Whiteland added: "We are very proud of Vicky's achievement and are a progressive company always promoting new ideas and concepts, which enable us to offer a better service to our customers.

"We are always looking for new engineering talent to join our skilled workforce. The next year will see us continue our expansion plans and enable us to offer even more capacity and variety of service."