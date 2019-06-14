Cedric Thompson was chased through Barnstaple after police saw him speeding and driving erratically on a roundabout and stopped his car by crashing into it on a country lane at Landkey. The police driver decided to ram the VW Polo because he feared Thompson would endanger other members of the public who may be driving the other way down the lane. Thompson was desperate to escape the police because he was heavily under the influence of cannabis and was carrying wraps of the party drug ketamine which he planned to sell. He was an unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance and there was also evidence of drug dealing on two phones which he had with him in the car. He jumped out of his car when it was rammed and ran off, but a police dog tracked him to a hedgerow a few metres away and he was arrested. Thompson, aged 24, of Donn Gardens, Bideford, admitted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, drug driving, driving without a full licence or insurance, failing to stop, and personal possession of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis. He was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years, ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid community work and banned from driving for two years by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: