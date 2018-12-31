The elderly woman was loading shopping into her car at Bideford Tesco car park between 2.30-3.30pm on December 17 when she was approached by four men.

It wasn’t until she was home that she realised her handbag was missing and which contained cash and other personal items.

PC Craig Darby, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who can help us identify the culprits of this distraction theft.

“This crime has targeted a vulnerable lady, but the community has come together to help her following this theft.

“Due to the time of the year and the massive impact that this crime has had on the victim, the Devon and Cornwall Peelers fund has kindly donated a food hamper and has obtained vouchers to the value of £50 from Banbury’s Barnstaple to assist the victim replace the stolen handbag.”

Braddicks of Bideford also donated a mattress, as the victim had cash stolen which she was using to save up for a new one.