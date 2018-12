The woman was reportedly loading her shopping into her car at the Tesco car park in Manteo Way, Bideford when she was distracted by four males.

It was only when she got home that she realised her handbag was missing.

Bideford Police is appealing for any information about the incident, which happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Saturday, December 15.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting CR/116569/18