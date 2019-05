Emergency services turned out to help an injured deer at Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs Emergency services turned out to help an injured deer at Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The alarm was raised at 7pm when the small deer was spotted on the mud bank by the Old Bridge.

A crew from Bideford Fire Station attended and liaised with the police and a vet on scene.

Chris Smailes from the fire service said the deer had suffered injuries to its back legs.

Fire fighters and the vet scaled ladders on to the mud bank to reach the stricken animal, which was sedated before being taken away.

The injured deer on the mud near Bideford Old Bridge. Picture: Graham Hobbs The injured deer on the mud near Bideford Old Bridge. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The attempt to rescue an injured deer on the mud near Bideford Old Bridge. Picture: Graham Hobbs The attempt to rescue an injured deer on the mud near Bideford Old Bridge. Picture: Graham Hobbs