Published: 7:00 AM September 24, 2021

Bideford based dairy business, Millbrook Dairy Company, has been awarded its first star at the Great Taste Awards for its Scottish Extra Mature Cheddar.

1057 is a premium cheddar made in Scotland with milk from Scottish cows grazed on the Glens and Highlands.

The judges loved the recently launched brand and commented that 1057 has ‘a light fresh and creamy aroma, an initially punchy flavour which unfolds sweet, creamy hints of caramel and rich savoury undertones, with lush, green grassy notes highlighting its Scottish character’.

They also commented that it is a ‘delicious Cheddar that delivers a complex and interesting flavour and finish’.

Kevin Beer, Director of the Millbrook Dairy Company, commented: “As the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme, we are delighted that the judges at the Great Taste Awards have awarded us with One Star for our 1057 cheddar.

“These awards give us a unique opportunity to really benchmark our cheese and winning a star has really giving us the confidence, as a young business, that we are producing great cheddars. Hopefully, will win more stars in the future!” For more information on 1057 please visit https://millbrookdairy.com

Millbrook Dairy Company was founded in 2019 by dairy experts David Evans and Kevin Beer and has grown from strength to strength in that time, securing contracts in the UK and abroad and launching new product ranges.

The company supplies a range of British and Irish cheese and butter to customers in the United Kingdom as well as the USA, China, Canada and South America.

It has also maintained its operations during the coronavirus crisis. While one of the company’s seven staff was furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic, they have now been brought back to work to help meet the increased demand.

Turning over £15m in its first year – over reaching target by 500% - the company was short-listed by Lloyds Bank in 2020 for its National New Business of the Year Award and looks set to increase growth significantly in its third year of trading.