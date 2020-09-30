Kaye Corfe has commissioned a piece of artwork on the side of her house in Old Town with a simple message: ‘Kill your speed’.

Cllr Corfe and her husband Stewart Lansdale got local artist Jaz Rogers, also known as Allsoart Art, to do the artwork, which includes a mock-up of Disney racecar Herbie.

Cllr Corfe said she and her family had experienced a number of near misses at the nearby crossing.

“I live right outside the crossing and the nasty junction, and it’s constant with cars hurtling down,” she said.

The 'kill your speed' artwork by Jaz Rogers on the house in Old Town. Picture: Matt Smart The 'kill your speed' artwork by Jaz Rogers on the house in Old Town. Picture: Matt Smart

“As a town councillor I get a lot of people saying the same thing – someone is going to get killed.

“I’ve been needing to decorate the house for a long time and me and my husband thought, let’s do something really out there.”

She said the ‘kill your speed’ mural is the first part of a series of messages to feature on the house, with more to come from Mr Rogers in the near future.