A Bideford town councillor has adopted an artistic approach in a bid to get motorists to watch their speed.
Kaye Corfe has commissioned a piece of artwork on the side of her house in Old Town with a simple message: ‘Kill your speed’.
Cllr Corfe and her husband Stewart Lansdale got local artist Jaz Rogers, also known as Allsoart Art, to do the artwork, which includes a mock-up of Disney racecar Herbie.
Cllr Corfe said she and her family had experienced a number of near misses at the nearby crossing.
“I live right outside the crossing and the nasty junction, and it’s constant with cars hurtling down,” she said.
“As a town councillor I get a lot of people saying the same thing – someone is going to get killed.
“I’ve been needing to decorate the house for a long time and me and my husband thought, let’s do something really out there.”
She said the ‘kill your speed’ mural is the first part of a series of messages to feature on the house, with more to come from Mr Rogers in the near future.
Comments have been disabled on this article.