Matt Muir used the GPS tracker on exercise app Strava to write ‘♥ NHS’ with his afternoon run on Thursday (Apirl 9).

According to the app, Matt covered more than four miles writing the message, which took just over an hour.

Matt, who teachers at Bideford College, said: “I’m part of a daily fitness group and we’re always trying to make our daily exercise more interesting. We started talking about trying to make drawings with our runs.

“As I live in Westward Ho!, I figured that I might as well use the beach at low tide so the Strava traces would be better.

“I thought I’d do the NHS one [on Thursday] as Thursdays are when we all celebrate the tremendous efforts of the NHS and other key workers.”

Matt has also used some of his runs to draw out science equations for his pupils as part of Bideford College’s #snapandshare project.

He urged people to follow the Government’s guidelines when it comes to exercise.

It advises people to stay local and use open spaces near your home where possible, and not travel unnecessarily.

Have you been showing your support for our frontline workers? If so we would love to hear from you. Get in touch by emailing newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk or via our Facebook page.