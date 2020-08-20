Bideford College pupils Ben Cook and Lucas Wood with their GCSE results. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils Ben Cook and Lucas Wood with their GCSE results. Picture: Bideford College

The school said many of its students had taken top grades or exceeded their targets.

Among the top performers was Barney Evans, who hauled 10 grade 9 results – the highest grade awarded.

Ben Seaman gained six 9s, three 8s and a 6, while Ben Cook celebrated four 9s, a distinction*, three 8s and two 7s.

Zoe Cross gained five 9s, three 8s and two 7s, and Lucas Wood earned four 9s, four 8s and a 7.

Bideford College pupils collected their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils collected their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

The school said those that had exceeded their target grades by ‘some margin’ included Leon Morgan, Maciej Czachorowski and Gemma Cleave.

Bideford College principal, Dr Claire Ankers, said: “After a difficult six months it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic achievements of this exceptional cohort today.

“Their results continue the sustained improvements seen at the college recognising the hard work and expertise of the staff at the college.

“Whilst we look forward to welcoming many back to study in our sixth form, which has record applicants for this September, we wish them all lots of luck for the future.”

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College

Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College Bideford College pupils picked up their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Bideford College