Bideford Coastguards were called to reports of a person who fell from the cliff at Seafields, Westward Ho! at 10.25pm.

The casualty was with three friends and coastguards set up for a full rope rescue with members of the Hartland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Also on scene were Devon and Cornwall police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue and South West Ambulance.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard helicopter rescue winched casualty for onward transport to hospital while the Appledore Lifeboat crews recovered the three friend to the lifeboat station while the team provided safety cover.

"If you see anyone in trouble on the coast or in the estuaries please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."