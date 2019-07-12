The 'Little White Town' had previously lost some coach visits because the parking is quite a way down the main car park, but that ahs been turned around thanks to hard work by Bideford Town Centre Partnership (BTCP). It means from now on the town will be on the preferred destination list for coach drivers and should increase visitor numbers and the amount of money spent in the town. The Town Centre Partnership includes representatives from Bideford Town Council, Torridge District Council and Devon County Council as well as local businesses, the police and organisations such as the tourism association. The coach friendly accolade was awarded by the Confederation of Passenger Transport UK and a wide range of measures had to be out in place to make it possible. These included clearer signage, trimmed trees and an incentive package for drivers made possible by the contribution of vouchers from many of the eateries and traders in Bideford. The partnership has also promised improved surfacing of the coach park, better transport provision to the Pannier Market and to find a quiet space for drivers, along several other measures. John Burch from the Confederation of Passenger Transport UK visited Bideford first in 2017 and gave the partnership a long list of improvements that needed to be made before being nominated for the special status. On presenting Graham Blight, chairman of BTCP, with the award, Mr Burch said: