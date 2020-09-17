Bideford Town Council and Devon County Council have worked together to install nine large planters on the pavement in Clovelly Road to deter people from parking there.

The project saw town councillor David Ratcliff and county councillor Tony Inch work with highways and the town maintenance team.

Cllr Inch said: “It was a pleasure to provide the majority of the funding from my Locality Grant for this project.

“We have had a problem with illegal parking along the pavements of Old Town for some time and the planters will provide a bright and colourful way of avoiding this.

“All measures have been taken to ensure there is space for mobility scooters and wheelchairs to move freely along the pavements.”

Cllr Ratcliff said: “This is a marvellous achievement for us which, to be honest, would have been put in place earlier, but due to the lockdown we have been a bit later with the project.

“It’s not the best time for flowering plants but we have hundreds of bulbs planted which will give a delightful show in the spring.”