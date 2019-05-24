The #YouthStrike4Climate group met outside Torridge District Council's (TDC) offices in Bideford at 11am.

They were joined by new Bideford mayor Peter Christie as well as members of Torridge District and Bideford Town Council.

The pupils joined forced to protest 'the government's lack of action to prevent climate breakdown'.

This is the second protest held by the group, after their one in February on Bideford Quay.

This time round the pupils also brought cake and cookies to share outside Riverbank House.

Speaking after the protest, Ms Wallace said: "I was delighted to meet with the children and adults today who were protesting about climate change as part of a national campaign.

"They made their concerns very clear and wanted all public bodies to consider doing more to tackle the problem which was also echoed by Councillor Christie who attended in his dual role as Mayor of Bideford and Vice Chair of TDC.

"Torridge already has a good track record of councillors and officers looking at ways to address some of the issues and only this week we activated new electric charging points in our car parks.

"Previously we have already installed solar panels on our buildings, moved to a single site for operations, reducing our carbon footprint in the process, along with installing other eco friendly systems such as reactive lighting, better insulation, and removing water coolers to name just a few.

"We have also dramatically reduced the amount of waste going to landfill through our new and extended kerbside recycling service.

"In the last year alone this has boosted our recycling figures from 41 per cent to 51 per cent with a reduction of over 3,609 tonnes in waste simply being buried in the ground.

"To put this in context, this equates to around 360 lorry loads - a significant achievement."

Ms Wallace said councillors will have a notice of motion at the next full council meeting, asking them to consider a pledge to make the council carbon neutral by 2030.

She added: "We will need to await the outcome of that debate but in the meantime continue to promote an eco-friendly approach to our operations to build on what we've achieved already."

