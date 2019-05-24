The #YouthStrike4Climate group met outside Torridge District Council's (TDC) offices in Bideford at 11am. They were joined by new Bideford mayor Peter Christie as well as members of Torridge District and Bideford Town Council. The pupils joined forced to protest 'the government's lack of action to prevent climate breakdown'. This is the second protest held by the group, after their one in February on Bideford Quay. This time round the pupils also brought cake and cookies to share outside Riverbank House. Speaking after the protest, Ms Wallace said: