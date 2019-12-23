Torridge junior parkrun members taking part in their Christmas run at Victoria Park in Bideford. Picture: Ray Goldsmith Torridge junior parkrun members taking part in their Christmas run at Victoria Park in Bideford. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

The seasonal run featuring 92 youngsters in festive outfits was also an ideal opportunity to unveil a new AED (defibrillator) sourced by Torridge junior parkrun and Bideford parkrun to be available should an emergency arise at one of their weekly events.

Team members worked closely with South West charity Jay's AIM who very kindly donated the AED.

Donations made by parkrunners from both events paid for installation, signage and ongoing maintenance, so it will be available not just for parkrun, but at all times to the people who use Victoria Park.

In just 18 months, Jay's AIM has provided 20 AEDs and trained more than 2,500 people in CPR all around the South West to promote awareness on the risks of cardiac arrest, particularly in the young.

The charity was set up by the family of Jay Osborne who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, despite being a fit and sporty young man.

Phil Beale thanked Torridge District Council which supports both parkrun events in Victoria Park each week.

