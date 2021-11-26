Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced

Bideford Christmas Light Switch On will be held on Sunday, December 5, on Bideford Quay.

The event runs from 12-7pm and will include fairground rides, live music, a lantern parade and various stalls and food vendors.

For the first time ever the turning on of the lights will be live streamed via Facebook and YouTube - ensuring people who do not want to attend the event or who are unable to attend will be able to view the lights being turned on at 5pm (live stream will run from 4.30pm and 7pm).

The live stream is being introduced as part of the Covid risk assessment to ensure people can watch the event if they can’t attend.

Organisers are asking anyone who is feeling unwell or showing signs/symptoms of Covid to stay home. Visitors are being asked to sanitise their hands throughout the event and to wear a mask while attending. Public safety is of paramount importance and anyone attending must respect the wellbeing of themselves and those around them.

The light switch on will be at 5pm and Jack Taylor of Bideford, (well known locally for his work in the community, especially during the pandemic and with East the Water food pantry) will be pressing the big red button and lighting the town up in style.

There will be performances from local school choirs, a dance display from Louisa Hockin School of dance, a set by Bideford Town Band and a performance from local group SoulCraft. There will also be stiltstalkers, unicyclists, circus workshops, face painting and fire performances - amongst other things!

There will be no fireworks and no live reindeer at this year's event - the reindeer have been replaced with running reindeer taking part in the race the reindeer event!

Bideford Pannier Market will host Santa's grotto, the giant snow globe, face painting and a bouncy castle.

We are hoping to have a screening of the livestream at the pannier market - to keep up to date find the event on Facebook via the South West Event Management Solutions Facebook page.