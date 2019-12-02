Bideford Christmas light switch-on 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs. Bideford Christmas light switch-on 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs.

The honour of lighting up the town fell to local charity Everything Ellie, which had five of its young volunteers pressing the button on stage, accompanied by Justeen and Rhiane Easton from the charity and Bideford mayor Peter Christie.

The switch-on was followed by a lantern parade around town headed up by Bideford Youth Pipe Band.

It was part of an afternoon and evening of entertainment which saw the Quay filled with entertainment, amusements and stalls.

There was musical entertainment from bands and choirs, with performances coming from Hubba Choir, Manic Jammerz, Bideford Town Band, St Mary's School Choir, Genevieve Andrews and Hannah Deason-Barrow.

There was also a stage performance from Louisa Hockin School of Performing Arts, and circus and aerial workshops on the Quay.

After a live performance from Soulcraft, the evening ended with a firework display which crowds gathered to watch.

