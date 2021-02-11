Bideford Christmas 'fight night' machete man jailed

Published: 1:00 PM February 11, 2021

A Christmas party goer from Bideford has been jailed for arming himself with a machete during a confrontation with a group of strangers.

Barry Lee had taken cocaine and drunk Amaretto and Budweiser at the Caesar’s Palace club in Bideford before driving home at 3am.

He stopped nearby after seeing some friends arguing in the street and fetched the machete from the boot of his Peugeot when passers-by tried to intervene.

He raised it above his head for a moment but then lowered it to his side and did not use it to threaten anyone, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Lee, aged 25, of Ayres Court, Bideford, admitted possession of a blade and drug driving and was jailed for six months by Judge Timothy Rose.

He told him that he had no option other than to impose the mandatory minimum sentence because this was Lee’s second conviction for a knife offence.

He had previously been jailed for ten months at Exeter Crown Court in 2015 for arming himself with two knives and making slashing gestures during a confrontation outside Caesar’s Palace on March 1, 2015.

Judge Rose told him the most recent offence was serious because it happened at 3.00am on a Saturday four days before Christmas when many people would have been out celebrating the last working Friday before the holidays.

Miss Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the incident happened near the centre of Bideford on December 21, 2019, when people were making their way home from clubs and parties.

A group of three were passed by two men who were arguing and Lee stopped his car nearby. There was shouting and swearing before he fetched the machete from the boot of the car.

One of the strangers who he confronted took the keys out of the ignition and only returned them when Lee put the weapon away. Police arrived and seized it and a second, smaller knife which he had in the driver’s door.

He said he had been drinking Amaretto and Bud at the club but passed a breath test for alcohol. A blood test showed he was more than three times over the limit for a metabolite of cocaine.

Mr Piers Norsworthy, defending, said a friend had offered him a line of cocaine earlier in the evening and he had agreed to sniff it. He now accepts he was foolish.

He said Lee had not threatened anyone with the machete and there was no immediate fear of violence. The machete was in his car because he had helped his brother with forestry work a few days earlier.

He suffers from anxiety and depression but has spent lockdown acting as carer for his mother while helping to look after his two young children.