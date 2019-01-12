Jane Maynard, managing director of Maynard Johns, has taken over the role this month for the second time.

The chamber executive met on Tuesday, January 8, and voted on her appointment.

Jane’s previous presidency in 2010-12 was a vibrant and proactive time for the chamber.

Jane will bring not only her business knowledge and acumen to the role but also her enthusiasm and boundless energy.

Jane has held many similar roles in the past, including as a director of North Devon Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the Torridge Branch of the Federation of Small Businesses.

She said: “I will be working the executive quite hard over the next few months but it will be worth the effort in order to move forward and be part of some of the exciting projects that are on offer to Bideford.

With a re-scheduled diary of meeting dates, the next full and open Bideford Bay Chamber of Commerce meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 12, at 6pm in the Bideford Arts Centre.