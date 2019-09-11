The annual procession gets under way at 6pm, with floats and walkers setting off from The Pill and doing a loop of the town back to the Quay.

This year's theme is myths and legends and anyone who wants to join the parade can pick up an application form at Morrison's or Radford's newsagents.

Pipe and drum bands from across the South West and beyond will take part in the first and last parts of the carnival ahead of the massed pipes and drums, which returns for a 15th year.

After the carnival has finished the bands will gather on the Quay and will be playing traditional tunes from 7.45pm.

Among those joining hosts Bideford Youth Pipe Band are bands from Bristol, Cheltenham, Exeter, Newport, Plymouth, Portstmouth and Swansea.

Piping in the Park takes place in Victoria Park on Sunday from 11am, where pipers and drummers take part in an informal jam session.