Scenes from Bideford Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs. Scenes from Bideford Carnival 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the vibrant parade loop through town.

Entrants treated those watching to a wide range of colourful costumes and spectacular floats, harnessing ancient Greece and Egypt, dinosaurs, unicorns and fairies.

This year's carnival queen was 12-year-old Millie Thurlow, who was crowned in front of the crowds on the Bideford Reds' balcony by mayor Peter Christie.

A spectacular recreation of Jurassic Park complete with Pterodactyls, Velociraptors and a Tyrannosaurus rex took the Pat Humphries Cup.

Bideford carnival queen Millie Thurlow with her attendants. Picture: Graham Hobbs. Bideford carnival queen Millie Thurlow with her attendants. Picture: Graham Hobbs.

This year's carnival raised funds for North Devon charity ChemoHero.

The procession was followed by the return of Bideford Massed Pipes and Drums, with bands will gathering on the Quay and playing traditional tunes.

Bands from Bristol, Cheltenham, Exeter, Newport, Plymouth, Portstmouth and Swansea were among those joining hosts Bideford Youth Pipe Band.

Pat Ferguson became the chieftain of the massed band this year and received the traditional quaich during the ceremony.

