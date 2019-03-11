On Thursday (Marc 7), the council passed the motion submitted by Labour Town Councillor Joe Day to declare a climate emergency and commit to being carbon neutral by 2030.

The motion also allowed for spending of £10,000 a year on supporting carbon reduction projects in the town, but with flexibility to increase this if needed as the town moves towards being carbon neutral.

Members of campaign group Extinction Rebellion North Devon gathered outside the Town Hall before the meeting and several people spoke inside the chamber calling on the council to support the motion.

The youngest, aged 13, urged councillors not shrink from tackling environmental problems and to act to ensure she had a more certain future as a resident of the town.

Councillor Dermot McGeough called for a recorded vote so that his son, born last year, would know which way his dad voted when it came to tackling the climate crisis.

The first Carbon Neutral Torridge (2030) event will be held at the Pollyfield Centre on March 23 from 11am-1.30pm, with all welcome to attend and hear more about the initiative and how they can do their part.

