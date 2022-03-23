A public meeting was held on the March 31, 1952 which was organised by the Bideford Borough Council when the decision was made to form a Committee to raise funds for what was then known as the British Empire Cancer Campaign. This was one of the first to be formed in Devon and Cornwall and fundraising has continued ever since. Over time the British Empire Cancer Campaign became the Cancer Research Campaign and then 20 years ago after a merger with Imperial Cancer, the present Cancer Research UK was created.

Throughout the last 70 years there has been continuous support for the fundraising events carried out by the Committee as well as many generous donations in memory of friends and loved ones and to mark special anniversaries. In addition they are very grateful to everyone who has organised their own events to raise funds. Over £358,177 has been sent by Bideford to help fund the research into the causes of, and cures for the various forms of cancer. The Committee would therefore like to say a very big “Thank you” to everyone who has helped raise this marvellous amount.

The Committee has extended its area over the years as other fundraising groups have disbanded and we have incorporated Northam, Westward Ho!, Appledore, Instow and Torrington.

The Committee would love to hear from anyone who might be able to help with continuing their efforts to raise vital funds – perhaps to help with collections at local stores or to help at events. They can also help if anyone would like to organise their own fundraising event for Cancer Research UK. Gill, the local Hon. Secretary, can be contacted on 01237 421461 if you would like to discuss this.