The team of six runners are taking part in Ride for Precious Lives, a three-day 205-mile cycle from Cornwall to North Somerset, via the charity’s three children’s hospices.

David Eldridge, Candy Jewell, Keith Shapland, Gemma Steele, Ashley Jewell and Stuart Wilson are also hoping to raise £1,000 each for the charity.

It is the second time a team from the club, known as the Blues, has taken part in Ride for Precious Lives, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Keith, also a member of the Blues on Bikes team that took part in the 2016 ride, said: “It’s hard work but an incredible three days riding with everyone.

“It can be quite heart-breaking to visit the hospices and see what some of the kids and their families are going through. It costs so much to keep these hospices going so it’s very rewarding to do it for such a special charity.”

Earlier this month, the Blue on Bikes team took part in an all-day static cycle in Sainsbury’s Barnstaple, clocking up a total of 221.4 miles on the day.

Throughout the day shoppers were able to guess how many miles the team would cover on the bikes, provided by Bideford-based Anyonecann Health and Fitness, in return for a donation.

The closest guess received a framed limited edition Giclee print from Tarka Art, also in Bideford.

Members of the team are boosting their fundraising efforts by taking part in other challenge events.

In October, Candy took part in the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon, while in April, David will be running the Virgin Money London Marathon.

The team has also raised money by selling raffle tickets at the Blues’ Christmas party, and is planning a race night and a quiz night.

The Blues club is also offering runners the chance to collect medals for runs they may have missed by taking part in virtual runs, with £2 from every entry donated to Blues on Bike fundraising.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the team can do so by visiting their fundraising page.

There are still place available for this year’s Ride for Precious Lives, which takes place from July 12-14.