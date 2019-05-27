Returning for its sixth year, the show filled Bideford Quay, as people enjoyed the sunshine, the bikes, the live music and sideshows. The show was officially opened by BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse alongside organiser Lisa Elston. This year there was a memorial trophy in memory of Councillor Mervyn Langmead, which was presented to the winner, Cllr Doug Bushby, by Mervyn's wife Jill. Lisa thanked everyone who had attended the show for the past six years and made it such a success. She thanked fellow founders, local councillors businesses and all those who took part. She said: