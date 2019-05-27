Bideford Bike Show 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Bideford Bike Show 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Returning for its sixth year, the show filled Bideford Quay, as people enjoyed the sunshine, the bikes, the live music and sideshows.

The show was officially opened by BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse alongside organiser Lisa Elston.

This year there was a memorial trophy in memory of Councillor Mervyn Langmead, which was presented to the winner, Cllr Doug Bushby, by Mervyn's wife Jill.

Lisa thanked everyone who had attended the show for the past six years and made it such a success.

She thanked fellow founders, local councillors businesses and all those who took part.

She said: "The show went amazingly well, thank you to everyone that came and made it another successful year.

"Thanks to Jodie Fieldhouse for opening the show, all the traders for attending and music entertainment. A very big thank you to all our volunteer marshals who work extremely hard to put on the event. Final figures will be announced in due course but it's looking to be the best one yet.

"To think six years ago, when this was just an idea and expecting, we hoped, around 300 bikes, we were amazed how many turned out, there were bikes parked anywhere and everywhere we could fit them in."

Jodie Fieldhouse opens Bideford Bike Show with organiser Lisa Elston. Picture: Graham Hobbs Jodie Fieldhouse opens Bideford Bike Show with organiser Lisa Elston. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Jill Langmead presents the Bideford Bike Show memorial trophy to Doug Bushby in memory of her husband Mervyn. Picture: Graham Hobbs Jill Langmead presents the Bideford Bike Show memorial trophy to Doug Bushby in memory of her husband Mervyn. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Spider-Man with BSB champion Jordie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show. Picture: Graham Hobbs Spider-Man with BSB champion Jordie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show. Picture: Graham Hobbs

BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show.Piucture: Graham Hobbs BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show.Piucture: Graham Hobbs

Brother and sister Louis and Connie Warner from Bideford try out the bike belonging to BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show. Picture: Graham Hobbs Brother and sister Louis and Connie Warner from Bideford try out the bike belonging to BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse at Bideford Bike Show. Picture: Graham Hobbs

