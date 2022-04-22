Bideford Bicycle Hire acquired by Inspiring Learning

Inspiring Learning, a leading provider of outdoor learning programmes for all ages, has announced Bideford Bicycle Hire (BBH), located on the River Torridge on North Devon’s Tarka Trail bicycle path, will be joining the Group’s family of UK wide outdoor education activities.

Its addition to the Inspiring Learning family both expands and complements the Group’s presence in the region. BBH will provide unique access the famous Tarka Trail bicycle route and to water-based activities for visitors to Inspiring Learning’s long-established Skern Lodge outdoor activity centre and the recently acquired Ultimate Adventure Centre (UAC), both based nearby.

Skern Lodge, located in Appledore, has been established in the region for 40 years, whilst the Bideford-based UAC was acquired by Inspiring Learning earlier in April. The addition of BBH with its attractive waterside location on the 34-mile Tarka Trail will enable Inspiring Learning to add a more comprehensive and enhanced range of water-based activities for schools, apprenticeships and corporate groups visiting Skern Lodge and UAC to participate in outdoor education programmes.

BBH will provide unique access the famous Tarka Trail bicycle route and to water-based activities for visitors to Inspiring Learning’s long-established Skern Lodge outdoor activity centre - Credit: Shutterstock

BBH will also continue to offer its fleet of 200 bikes for hire to local customers and tourists visiting the area, which has excellent transport links and is easily accessible. In the future, BBH customers will also benefit from access to water-based activities, a new café and other facilities currently being planned.

BBH will be managed by a key member of the Skern Lodge team, Flavia Smith, who has overseen front of house for 17 years and has extensive knowledge of the local community. Her skill and attention to detail when arranging enquiries for day groups, ensuring a quality experience at all times, has brought many clients back to the centre year after year. Flavia will be applying her Skern Lodge experience to ensure that, with its town centre location, BBH showcases the quality of the activities Inspiring Learning’s centres can offer.

Richard Thomas, Executive Director of Skern Group, said: “Hopping on a bike and cycling the Tarka trail is a really popular activity locally, and we’re proud to continue this legacy in the Bideford and Torridge area. Bideford Bicycle Hire is a fantastic addition to the Group and its great location means we can offer our customers even more incredible experiences both on land and on water. By bringing together Bideford Bicycle Hire with Skern Lodge and the recently acquired Ultimate Adventure Centre, we have created a unique proposition that further deepens our ties within this wonderful region.”

Alex Williamson, CEO of Inspiring Learning, said: “We’re very excited to be growing our presence further in North Devon. Bideford Bicycle Hire will expand our offer and also provide direct access to water-based activities for our outdoor education centres in the area, as we continue to build on our strong presence and heritage in the region. We have built deep ties with the local community through the long-standing contribution to the area by Skern Lodge and the recently acquired Ultimate Adventure Centre. The addition of Bideford Bicycle Hire further reinforces our commitment to North Devon.

“The last few years have seen a resurgence in demand for outdoor activities on water and on land that bring health benefits and enjoyment, whilst building resourcefulness and resilience. Bideford Bicycle Hire has a great waterside location that is very well connected, enabling easy access for people to travel to North Devon and enjoy the local picturesque scenery whilst engaging in activities that are both enriching and fun.”