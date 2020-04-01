Anyone who would usually attend the MIUs at Bideford Hospital or the Tyrrell Hospital in Ilfracombe for urgent care is advised to go to North Devon District Hospital A&E.

It comes as MIU staff have been redeployed to support teams at the Barnstaple hospital and in the community.

A weekend minor injuries service at Lynton Health Centre is no longer being offered, but it is still available as ususal on weekdays from 8am until 6pm. It will be provided by the practice team at Lyn Health.

A spokesperson for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We are taking these steps as part of our preparations for COVID-19. Our MIU staff will be supporting our teams at NDDH with caring for patients and also supporting our community teams to care for patients at home, to keep them out of hospital where possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause our local communities, and thank you for your understanding at this time. This will support us to prioritise our services where they are currently most needed.”

