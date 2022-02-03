Bideford among top staycation spots in the UK

Picturesque Bideford has become a staycation favourite, travel firm Snaptrip has named it the most popular choice for customers so far this year.

Part of its appeal lays in its proximity to outstanding nature and landscapes, making it the perfect getaway destination for stressed Londoners and other city-dwellers. It allows easy access to some of the region’s most stunning beaches, as for example those at Westward Ho! and Croyde Bay.

For those interested in getting off the mainland, Lundy Island is another close-by destination that can easily be reached from Bideford. It is home to some rare animals such as puffins and has itself enjoyed a massive increase in visitors over the last couple of years.

Bideford itself has lots to offer too, though. Particularly lovers of literature will likely be excited by its many cultural offerings. The author Charles Kingsley lived here and the charm of the town is clearly visible in his works. The nearby village of Westward Ho! even got its name from one of his novels!

If tourists want to do a bit of shopping, visiting historic Pannier Market, which is a favourite among locals and offers a wide variety of locally made products, is a great way of doing so. Of course, you can also find well-known high street stores in the town centre, as well as a number of quirky independent shops, making for a pleasant shopping experience.

It is great to see Bideford’s tourism offering doing so well, meaning more people will get to know the area and its many beautiful landscapes and exciting opportunities. Given that places two and three in the ranking are occupied by ever-popular Newquay in Cornwall and Keswick in the Lake District, Bideford’s first place truly shows its outstanding quality and appeal.



