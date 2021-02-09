Bid to return Bideford steam locomotive's nameplates

Published: 4:00 PM February 9, 2021

The steam locomotive was scrapped by British Railways in 1967 but the nameplates were kept - Credit: Bideford Railway Heritage Centre

Bideford Railway Heritage Centre is trying to bring the ‘very attractive’ nameplates from a steam locomotive called ‘Bideford’ back to the town.

The locomotive was named by the Mayor, William Chubb, at Bideford station in 1946. It was scrapped by British Railways in 1967, after pulling trains across the south of England, to places as far apart as Ramsgate and Padstow, but its nameplates were retained.

Many other locations in the west country, such as Barnstaple, Torrington, Appledore and Westward Ho!, all have their nameplates but Bideford does not.

Curator Clive Fairchild said: "This is an opportunity to bring back part of Bideford's heritage that should not be missed, not only for the railway heritage centre but also for the town as a whole.

“This opportunity may not present itself again for many years. The nameplate would also be an appropriate companion to a coffee table that was presented to Mayor Chubb at the naming ceremony in 1946. This was donated to the centre last year.”

The set of plates are coming up for auction at the end of February and consist of a ‘Bideford’ plate, a town crest, a scroll saying ‘West Country Class’ and a plate with the locomotive's number on it.

Clive added: “Auctions are obviously unpredictable so we would like to raise extra funds to ensure that our bid is successful. Any contribution would be gratefully received. It is going to be in the thousands of pounds but we feel the town can't miss the opportunity.”

If you would like to contribute to the ‘fighting fund’ please send your cheque, made payable to BRHC, to Treetops, Northdown Road, Bideford EX39 3NA or use BACS or PayPal on the group's website www.bidefordrailway.co.uk.

If you plan on contributing please do so by the end of February at the very latest. If you would like to find out more about the locomotive, you can buy a booklet about it for £5 from the centre’s website.