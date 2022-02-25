Bid to make North Devon homes energy efficient gets £4.7m funding

North Devon Homes, along with other social housing providers, have helped to secure £4.7million of funding for energy improvements to properties across the South West of England.

As part of a consortium, social housing organisations have worked with the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) to secure this investment as part of the South West Energy Trust. T

he work of staff at North Devon Homes helped to convince the Government that the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) could support their customers. They will now receive a portion of this funding to help improve the energy efficiency of some of their more rural properties.

On receiving the news of their successful bid, Martyn Gimber, Chief Executive, said, “We are delighted that our collective bid with the WECA has been successful. We are all working to reduce our carbon footprints as we move towards a net zero future and these funds will help us all on that journey.”

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon said: “I know North Devon Homes work hard to make all of their properties as energy efficient as possible. I am delighted that they have been awarded nearly half a million pounds from the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), to extend their own investment, to improve a number of their rural bungalows. Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is vital to reducing our impact on the planet, and our energy bills.”

Councillor David Worden, Leader of North Devon Council added: “This is a wonderful investment in housing in North Devon. It will make homes more energy efficient, reduce carbon emissions and lower bills. Congratulations NDH on securing the funding”

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund supports social housing properties that require energy performance upgrades. The WECA are 1 of 69 other projects across England who have been successful in their bid for £179 million of funds under the Wave 1 funding scheme.

North Devon Homes, along with other social housing landlords will contribute a combined total of £3.5 million of match funding alongside the £4.7 million from Government.